Red carpet recap: Black Hollywood royalty reigned at the 2023 Academy Museum Gala

Honoring Oprah and Michael B. Jordan, among others, the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala took place on Dec. 3.

With Hollywood strikes in the rearview and awards season around the corner, it’s safe to say glamour is back in full force in Hollywood. On Sunday, the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala returned to Los Angeles with a bevy of top talent on its red carpet — including honorees Oprah Winfrey, Michael B. Jordan, Meryl Streep and Sofia Coppola, as well as several cast members of the upcoming movie musical “The Color Purple.”

(Left to right) Oprah Winfrey and Danielle Brooks attend the 3rd Annual Academy Museum Gala at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles, December 3, 2023. (Photo by Michael Tran / AFP) (Photo by MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images)

For the occasion, the film’s producer, Oprah, paid tribute to the time-honored story, dressed in a curve-celebrating purple sequined gown by Dolce and Gabbana. Taraji P. Henson, who plays the much-beloved character Shug Avery in the new musical, also leaned into the trend in a violet off-the-shoulder gown by Zuhair Murad. Fantasia Barrino and Danielle Brooks, who respectively portray Celie and Sofia, both chose black for Sunday night’s gala; Barrino in a sequined and feathered cocktail dress by Dolce and Gabbana and Brooks in a strapless taffeta ballgown by Christian Siriano. Siriano was also the designer of choice for Sheryl Lee Ralph, who was stunning in saffron yellow.

Lenny Kravitz, a subject of much recent discussion in Black media circles (including here at theGrio), had a father-daughter moment with Zoë Kravitz, as the two Saint Laurent brand ambassadors donned sleek looks by the label. Keke Palmer gave ingenue energy in a graceful strapless navy ballgown by Monique Lhuillier, while eternal beauty Angela Bassett embraced two of the season’s biggest trends — hooded gowns and the color red — in a tomato-colored draped jersey gown by Schiaparelli.

Who else brought Black Hollywood glamour to the 2023 Academy Museum Gala? Check out our gallery recapping the event’s red carpet below.

