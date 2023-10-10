Taraji P. Henson belts as Shug Avery in ‘The Color Purple’ trailer

A brand new trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated musical film, specifically highlighting Henson's turn as the iconic character.

Loading the player...

A brand new “The Color Purple” film is on its way and set to land by year’s end.

A fresh trailer has dropped for the highly anticipated musical movie, and it specifically highlights actress Taraji P. Henson’s turn as iconic character Shug Avery.

Taraji P. Henson puts her vocal talents on display in the newly released trailer for the musical film “The Color Purple.” Above, the actress speaks at the Essence Film Festival in New Orleans in June during a session titled “From the Page to the Stage and Beyond: A Discussion of the nearly 40-Year Legacy and Impact of The Color Purple.” (Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Essence)

As theGrio previously reported, the upcoming film from Blitz Bazawule is described as a “bold new take” on the beloved 1982 novel by Alice Walker and film adaptation in 1985, now bringing the 2005 Broadway musical of the same name to the big screen. This star-studded cast of “The Color Purple” includes Fantasia Barrino as Celie, Danielle Brooks as Sofia, Colman Domingo as Mister, H.E.R. as Squeak and Halle Bailey as Nettie.

In the latest trailer, however, all eyes are on Henson, who takes on the powerful role of Avery in this iteration.

Henson’s musical theater chops are on full display in the new clip, giving viewers a glimpse at her rendition of Avery’s big number, “Push Da Button.” The trailer also teases many moments we’ve come to expect from Walker’s classic story, including Sofia confronting Harpo (Corey Hawkins), Celie’s childhood with Nettie and Celie finally standing up to Mister.

The film’s producing team includes Oprah Winfrey and Steven Spielberg, who, of course, worked together on the 1985 adaptation of Walker’s novel. Scott Sanders and Quincy Jones also produce.

Playwright Marcus Gardley wrote the script for the new film, which incorporates the Broadway musical score by Brenda Russell, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray.

“The Color Purple” hits theaters on Dec. 25.

TheGrio is now on your TV via Apple TV, Amazon Fire, Roku, and Android TV. Also, please download theGrio mobile apps today!”