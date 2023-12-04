Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the Top 3 underrated female R&B groups from the ’90s?

Let’s give our flowers to the girl groups who deserve more recognition for their iconic music.

Loading the player...

R&B of the 1990s will always hold a special place in our hearts. If you grew up during this era you know some of the best music ever created sits under this genre. The girl groups had us in a chokehold. However, not all the groups have received the love they deserve. Listen in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe share their list of top underrated R&B groups from the ’90s.

