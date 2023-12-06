Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 worst first date ideas?
Listen in as two millennials discuss what not to do on a first date with a potential new love interest.
First dates can be a lot of fun. There’s something exciting about meeting a potential new love interest. However, to ensure the first date runs smoothly, there are some activities that should be avoided. Listen in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore Monroe share their list of Top 3 worst date ideas.
