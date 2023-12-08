Watch: ‘The Hill with April Ryan’ explores Trump’s potential Black running mate

This week’s edition of “The Hill With April Ryan” delves into the potential running mate of Donald Trump, the expected Republican presidential nominee for the 2024 election. Trump’s likely vice presidential running mate could be a Black man from the not-too-distant past, says Republican strategist Armstrong Williams. “The Hill” also speaks to U.S. Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif., who responds to the verbal attack she received from Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga. The longtime congresswoman also updates theGrio on her work in financial services with a recent town hall she held in Los Angeles. Additionally, Vice President Kamala Harris makes history yet again, and the White House recently named a new press briefing room podium after two pioneering Black female journalists.

