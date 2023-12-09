Gift like theGrio: For the aunts, uncles, sis-cos, bro-cos and grown folks in your life
What do we give the grown folks who give so much to the family dynamic? TheGrio has a few ideas.
Aunts, uncles, big cousins and the other grown folks in our lives often comprise some of our most cherished relationships. They may have intel on how your parents grew up, wisdom for generations — and often, really great taste in music. They give so much to the family dynamic.
When it comes to gifting them, nothing may seem worthy. While nothing can compare to the priceless joy, love, laughs and support they give, we’ve rounded up 12 gifts from Black brands up to the task. From new game sets to new book releases to home decor to the kitchen, there’s something for just about everyone — even the person who seems to have it all.
For gamers
Want a prime seat at the game table this year? Few would deny you if you show up with a new set of dominoes or a fresh deck of cards. Luckily, Be Rooted has a gift set that includes a set of bones and a vibrantly illustrated set of playing cards. Earn bonus points if you leave them behind when you go!
Classic dominoes and set of cards
$30
For a film buff
The only thing cinephiles may love more than watching movies is a peek behind the scenes at how they were made. Gift the film buffs in your life — especially any fans of Spike Lee — Ruth E. Carter’s book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter.” They’ll be able to delve even deeper into some Black film classics.
$36
For a softie
Keep the fresh-faced, smooth-skinned, big ole softies in your life soft with a skincare gift. Buttah Skincare’s Super Customizable Skincare Set will have them smelling like lavender and roses — while leaving them with skin smooth as buttah.
Super Customizable Skincare Set
Currently on sale for $79
For a homebody
Satin pajamas are glamorous, smooth on the skin, and the epitome of luxury lounging. They also make really great gifts for any aunties or uncles who relax in style — or need to be encouraged to indulge in some quality chill time.
$88
$74.95
$84.95
For a top chef
Air fryers are convenient, healthier, and give the oven a break. If you’re shopping for a kitchen wizard on old-school appliances, upgrade them with a new state-of-the-art air fryer made in collaboration with a Black brand.
Cru x Ghetto Gasto 6qt Touchscreen Air Fryer
Currently on sale for $47.99
For a spice master
When someone has all of the latest kitchen gadgets, small appliances and cookbooks, gift them new flavors to cook with. A set of sauces and spices could introduce them to new tastes or help them remix some tried-and-true standards.
Essie Spice Signature Sauce Collection
$45
For a hand-crafter
Handcrafted items make thoughtful gifts because they are one-of-a-kind. If that item is stylish, ethically made and benefits marginalized artisans, you’ve got a gift that gives. The Naba Penga Fan sold by Goodee is the perfect item for anyone who appreciates the quality and craftsmanship of an ethically handmade good.
$150
For a nature lover
Plants and planters make great gifts for any green thumb, but a sleek glass self-watering planter will surely be a hit. Give the gift of convenience to the most devout plant parents in your life with the Canopy Self-Watering Planter sold by Goodee.
$135
For a health nut
Anyone plant-based or simply invested in the power of plants will love a special tincture set like the herbal quartet by Olamina Botanicals. The set includes four different oils to help boost the brain, temper anxiety, improve digestion, and aid in healthy sleep.
$82
For a dramatic decor
When in doubt, a candle is always a classic gift idea. However, that candle doesn’t have to be simply wax poured into a jar; artist Jermaine Demetrius creates decadent candles and candleholders evoking the busts of Black kings and goddesses, lions and more. Perfect for anyone who has a royal flair!
$60 each
For a photographer
Frames, and sometimes even framed photos, can be really great gifts because they ooze sentimentality. Elevate the popular gift by turning the image into custom art African fabric art framed by Frequency of Love.
African Fabric Family Portrait
$144.51
For the one who has it all
You know the type: There’s genuinely not much they want or need. In that case, give them some of your time and an experience they’ll never forget. From Janet Jackson to Maze to Tamar Braxton to New Edition, several Black artists will be on legendary tours in 2024 worth checking out and securing tickets.
