Gift like theGrio: For the aunts, uncles, sis-cos, bro-cos and grown folks in your life

Aunts, uncles, big cousins and the other grown folks in our lives often comprise some of our most cherished relationships. They may have intel on how your parents grew up, wisdom for generations — and often, really great taste in music. They give so much to the family dynamic.

When it comes to gifting them, nothing may seem worthy. While nothing can compare to the priceless joy, love, laughs and support they give, we’ve rounded up 12 gifts from Black brands up to the task. From new game sets to new book releases to home decor to the kitchen, there’s something for just about everyone — even the person who seems to have it all.

For gamers

Classic dominoes and set of cards by Be Rooted. (Photo credit: Be Rooted)

Want a prime seat at the game table this year? Few would deny you if you show up with a new set of dominoes or a fresh deck of cards. Luckily, Be Rooted has a gift set that includes a set of bones and a vibrantly illustrated set of playing cards. Earn bonus points if you leave them behind when you go!

Classic dominoes and set of cards

$30

For a film buff

“The Art of Ruth E. Carter” by Ruth E. Carter. (Photo credit: Chronicle Books)

The only thing cinephiles may love more than watching movies is a peek behind the scenes at how they were made. Gift the film buffs in your life — especially any fans of Spike Lee — Ruth E. Carter’s book, “The Art of Ruth E. Carter.” They’ll be able to delve even deeper into some Black film classics.

“The Art of Ruth E. Carter”

$36

For a softie

Super Customizable Skincare Set by Buttah Skin. (Photo credit: Buttah Skincare)

Keep the fresh-faced, smooth-skinned, big ole softies in your life soft with a skincare gift. Buttah Skincare’s Super Customizable Skincare Set will have them smelling like lavender and roses — while leaving them with skin smooth as buttah.

Super Customizable Skincare Set

Currently on sale for $79

For a homebody

Signature pajama set by Fancy Homebody and the Night Star Chaser set by Savage X Fenty. (Photo credit: Fancy Homebody/Savage X Fenty/Canva)

Satin pajamas are glamorous, smooth on the skin, and the epitome of luxury lounging. They also make really great gifts for any aunties or uncles who relax in style — or need to be encouraged to indulge in some quality chill time.

Signature pajama set

$88

Night Star Chaser sleep top

$74.95

Night Star Chaser sleep pant

$84.95

For a top chef

CRUXGG 6qt Touchscreen Air Fryer sold by Target. (Photo credit: Target)

Air fryers are convenient, healthier, and give the oven a break. If you’re shopping for a kitchen wizard on old-school appliances, upgrade them with a new state-of-the-art air fryer made in collaboration with a Black brand.

Cru x Ghetto Gasto 6qt Touchscreen Air Fryer

Currently on sale for $47.99

For a spice master

Essie Spice Signature Sauce Collection. (Photo credit: Essie Spice)

When someone has all of the latest kitchen gadgets, small appliances and cookbooks, gift them new flavors to cook with. A set of sauces and spices could introduce them to new tastes or help them remix some tried-and-true standards.

Essie Spice Signature Sauce Collection

$45

For a hand-crafter

Naba Penga Fan sold by Goodee. (Photo credit: Goodee)

Handcrafted items make thoughtful gifts because they are one-of-a-kind. If that item is stylish, ethically made and benefits marginalized artisans, you’ve got a gift that gives. The Naba Penga Fan sold by Goodee is the perfect item for anyone who appreciates the quality and craftsmanship of an ethically handmade good.

Naba Penga Fan

$150

For a nature lover

Canopy Self-Watering Planter sold by Goodee. (Photo credit: Goodee)

Plants and planters make great gifts for any green thumb, but a sleek glass self-watering planter will surely be a hit. Give the gift of convenience to the most devout plant parents in your life with the Canopy Self-Watering Planter sold by Goodee.

Canopy Self-Watering Planter

$135

For a health nut

Herbal Quartet by Olamina Botanicals. (Photo credit: Olamina Botanicals)

Anyone plant-based or simply invested in the power of plants will love a special tincture set like the herbal quartet by Olamina Botanicals. The set includes four different oils to help boost the brain, temper anxiety, improve digestion, and aid in healthy sleep.

Herbal Quartet

$82

For a dramatic decor

King and Goddess candles by artist Jermaine Demetrius. (Photo credit: Black-owned Everything)

When in doubt, a candle is always a classic gift idea. However, that candle doesn’t have to be simply wax poured into a jar; artist Jermaine Demetrius creates decadent candles and candleholders evoking the busts of Black kings and goddesses, lions and more. Perfect for anyone who has a royal flair!

King and Goddess candles

$60 each

For a photographer

African Fabric Family Portrait by Frequency of Love. (Photo credit: Frequency of Love)

Frames, and sometimes even framed photos, can be really great gifts because they ooze sentimentality. Elevate the popular gift by turning the image into custom art African fabric art framed by Frequency of Love.

African Fabric Family Portrait

$144.51

For the one who has it all

(Photo credit: Adobe Stock)

You know the type: There’s genuinely not much they want or need. In that case, give them some of your time and an experience they’ll never forget. From Janet Jackson to Maze to Tamar Braxton to New Edition, several Black artists will be on legendary tours in 2024 worth checking out and securing tickets.

