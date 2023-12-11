Watch | theGrio Top 3: What are the Top 3 most practical Christmas gifts for adults?
What adult doesn't love new headphones, a gas card, or nice scented candles? We're talking about the Christmas gifts every grownup can use.
The older you get, the more you appreciate gifts you can actually use, from cookware to electronics to even gift cards. Listen in as theGrio hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Thurman share their Top 3 most practical Christmas gifts for adults.
