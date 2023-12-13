Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 things you enjoy about the holiday season?
Cheers to the most wonderful time of year! Listen in as two millennials share their love for the holiday season.
There’s something about Christmas that instantly changes your mood. The Christmas tunes on the radio, community events for family and friends, and gorgeous decorations that bring your city to life. Listen in as theGrio hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Thurman share what they love most about the holiday season.
