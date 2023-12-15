Watch: Travel tips | 25 days of holiday

Traveling during the holidays can be a hassle. Keep your sanity intact during the busy travel season with these simple tips: Always monitor flight deals with your trusted airline. (Most airlines have deals throughout the year.) Always ship your gifts. (It is much simpler than traveling with them.) Always add insurance once you book your flight. (You can never predict when your flight will be canceled or delayed.) And always be prepared for the unexpected. With these suggestions, traveling around the holidays should be much easier.

