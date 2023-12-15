Watch: Immigrants of color unfairly targeted?

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan, discusses the uptick in the number of people crossing the U.S.-southern border and the rise of immigrants overstaying their visas in the United States. “The Hill” also takes a look at a new challenge to affirmative action, this time against a San Francisco organization that gives stipends to pregnant women to reduce the disproportionate number of Black women dying in childbirth. Acclaimed film director Tonya Lewis Lee slammed the latest conservative tactic. This week also examines the revamped AP African-American studies program following controversy earlier this year after the course was scrapped in Florida and Arkansas. Lastly, “The Hill” takes a look at the low number of Americans receiving the updated COVID-19 vaccine, particularly in Black communities.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.