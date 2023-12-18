FAMU wins Black national championship with victory over Howard

As Florida A&M’s football team endured arduous training in hot and humid conditions before the season began, head coach Willie Simmons told his squad that they could be exceptional.

He said they could be remembered as one of the greatest teams in FAMU history. The gold standard was minted in 1978 when the Rattlers became the first and only HBCU team to win the national championship in Division I-AA (now the Football Championship Subdivision).

Florida A&M defensive back Eric Smith tackles Howard wide receiver Breylin Smith during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. FAMU defeated Howard 30-26. (Credit: Katie Goodale-USA Today Network)

On Saturday, 45 years after that historic victory, the Rattlers made more history by beating Howard in the Celebration Bowl to win the Black national championship.

“I can’t say enough about these guys, just what they’ve had to overcome and endure this season,” Simmons told reporters after the 30-26 victory became the cherry atop FAMU’s first title in the Southwestern Athletic Conference. “We knew coming into the season that we had a chance to be special, but we knew it wouldn’t be given to us easily. We’re excited to bring the Celebration Bowl trophy back to the SWAC.”

Victory wasn’t certain as Howard maintained its halftime lead, 16-10, entering the fourth quarter. Twice in the first half, plays that resulted in FAMU touchdowns were nullified by penalties. When the Rattlers led, 24-19, with around seven minutes left, they fell behind again on an interception return by Howard defensive back Carson Hinton.

But FAMU quarterback Jeremy Moussa rebounded to throw his third scoring pass in the fourth quarter. He connected on a 38-yard flea-flicker to Jah’Marae Sheread – a play Simmons said never worked in practice – for the game’s final score. Howard quarterback Quinton Williams threw interceptions on his last two passes to doom any comeback.

Howard wide receiver Breylin Smith intercepts the ball and runs it in for a touchdown during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Credit: Katie Goodale-USA Today Network)

“You can’t win many games when you turn the ball over three times,” said Williams, who also threw a second-quarter interception. But while reflecting on the Celebration Bowl, Howard coach Larry Scott made a distinction between winning and the final score.

“What a great experience,” Scott said. “I told the guys before the game that they already won. Sometimes you have to understand your blessing is just the opportunity. To have an opportunity to be on this stage and compete in this beautiful venue, and have the days of events and planning for these young men, this experience will build memories for a lifetime, no matter the result.”

Howard joined North Carolina Central as the only Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference team to lose the Celebration Bowl. Although the game only features the SWAC and MEAC champions, excluding three Division I HBCUs (Hampton, North Carolina A&T, and Tennessee State) and lower-level HBCUs, the winner is anointed Black national champion. That would be true even if another HBCU won the FCS playoffs.

“Obviously this is the big boy of them all,” Simmons said. “All eyes are on this game.”

Florida A&M tight end Kamari Young runs the ball during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Credit: Katie Goodale-USA Today Network)

The announced attendance for Saturday’s game was 41,108, the third-largest crowd in Celebration Bowl history. The two largest crowds were in 2021 and 2022 when coach Deion Sanders made Jackson State a national phenomenon. Last year’s matchup drew more viewers than some FBS bowls and FCS playoff games.

But the Celebration Bowl thrived even before the Prime Effect. It’s never drawn fewer than 31,000 fans or 1.8 million viewers. And it dwarfs FCS playoff games, particularly first- and second-round matchups that typically end HBCU seasons.

“Before, you saw teams go to the playoffs and you’d hope they would win, but you weren’t all into it,” said ESPN’s Jay Walker, who called Saturday’s game and quarterbacked Howard to the playoffs in 1993. “The Celebration Bowl basically has become the go-to event on the HBCU calendar. More people watch it than any other game out there. Everybody wants to get there.”

The Celebration Bowl takes the pomp and pageantry of a regular bowl game and douses it in HBCU culture akin to homecoming. Flavors on display include bands, the Divine Nine, and famous alums. Howard’s own Kamala Harris, vice president of the United States, attended this year.

Florida A&M quarterback Jeremy Moussa runs the ball during the Cricket Celebration Bowl game between Florida A&M University and Howard University at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. (Credit: Katie Goodale-USA Today Network)

It’s a four-hour advertisement for Black excellence via HBCUs.

“To be on this stage, we get a chance to represent Florida A&M University,” Simmons said. “There’s a student somewhere in the far-reaching parts of this country who before today probably never heard of an HBCU or looked deep into an HBCU. I think they’re gonna get on Google today and look to see what FAMU is all about.”

No surprise if they check out Howard and other HBCUs, too.

