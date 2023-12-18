Gift like theGrio: For the celeb-obsessed

Why settle for the ordinary when you can gift the extraordinary? In the spirit of splurging with a dash of star-studded extravagance, we’ve gathered some of the best items and collaborations from celebrity-founded brands to gift this holiday season. From skincare secrets even Cleopatra would envy to accessories that scream opulence, these gifts will make your loved ones feel like a VIP courtesy of their favorite VIPs. Prepare to dazzle and delight with presents that scream, “Oh, you fancy, huh?”

The Pattern Beauty blow dryer

(Photo: Pattern Beauty)

Earlier this year, Tracee Ellis Ross’ brand Pattern Beauty shocked the natural hair industry by launching its first blow dryer. Created with the intention of reframing kinky, coily and curly hair textures’ traditional relationship with heat, this blow dryer features four unique attachments to help unlock endless style possibilities.

Retailing for $189, the Pattern Blow Dryer is available at patternbeauty.com, Ulta Beauty and Sephora.

Inala

(Photo: Inala)

Catering to the health of your hair, Lala Anthony’s haircare brand Inala uses its signature rice water complex to create products that target a variety of hair concerns. Whether users want to combat breakage, thinning or more, Inala offers product kits to support all hair textures.

Explore the brand at shopinala.com, JCPenney and Amazon.

Proudly

(Photo: Proudly)

Dedicated to Black and brown babies, Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade’s brand Proudly centers the needs of melanated families when creating its signature baby care products. Proudly’s sustainable, gentle, and pediatrician and dermatologist-approved formulas cater to the needs of melanin-rich skin, which is more prone to general dryness, eczema, cradle cap and infant acne.

Shop Proudly on its official website and at Target.

Keys Soulcare

(Photo: Keys Soulcare)

Nourish the skin and nurture the soul with Alicia Keys’ “Keys Soulcare” brand. Through its skincare and body care products, Keys Soulcare honors the connection between skin and soul by suggesting rituals and affirmations to accompany each product — and its purple glass packaging looks beautiful in bathrooms.

Shop an array of gift sets and products at keysoulcare.com.

Fenty Beauty & Skin and Savage X Fenty

Rihanna attends the Fenty Beauty by Rihanna Anniversary Event (Photo by Caroline McCredie/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty by Rihanna)

Makeup, skincare, loungewear, lingerie, athletic wear — Rihanna has something for everyone within her Fenty empire. Through her brands Fenty Beauty, Fenty Skin, Savage X Fenty and the recently relaunched Fenty X Puma, the mogul has created products and designs that can cater to everyone’s style, regardless of gender or size.

Shop Fenty Beauty at Ulta Beauty, Sephora, Target and on the official website.

Shop Savage X Fenty on the official website and on Amazon.

Shop Fenty X Puma at puma.com and at select Puma retailers.

Golf Wang

(Photo: Golf Wang)

For the hypebeasts in your life or Tyler, the Creator fans, gift them pieces from the rapper’s streetwear brand, Golf Wang. From clothing pieces to shoes to accessories to trinkets, the brand offers both budget-friendly and pricier gift options.

Visit golfwang.com for more.

Humanrace

(Photo: Humanrace)

Pharrell Williams’ skin appears to have stood the test of time, so who better to trust than him when it comes to skincare? Humanrace is the polymath’s skincare brand, offering products that “support good habits and benefit the mind, body and spirit.”

Give the gift of a sustainable routine with Humanrace’s holiday gift sets.

Recommended stories

Beyoncé x Tiffany & Co.

(Photo: Tiffany & Co.)

Commemorate the “Renaissance” era with a piece from the Beyoncé and Tiffany & Co. collaborative collection. The limited-edition collection combines the luxury jeweler’s signature style with the iconography from the “Renaissance” world tour —a perfect gift for your favorite member of the Beyhive. Additionally, 100% of profits from the collection’s sales are donated to the About Love Scholarship Program, which supports HBCU students studying creative fields.

Click here to shop.

Gentleman’s Cut Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey

A bottle of Gentleman’s Cut, Kentucky Straight Burbon Whiskey, by Stephen Curry of the NBA Golden State Warriors (Photo by Isaiah Vazquez/Getty Images)

As NBA all-star and founder Stephen Curry states: “Celebrations take on many different forms, from intimate gatherings to major milestones, and at the center of each memorable moment is a spirit rooted in history and tradition.” This holiday season, consider gifting your favorite basketball fan a bottle of Curry’s bourbon brand, Gentleman’s Cut. Aged for five to seven years, the bourbon can be paired with the brand’s crystal glass cup, engraved with the NBA champion’s signature.

Black Irish Cream Liqueur

(Photo: Black Irish Cream Liqueur)

Get them into the holiday spirit with a spirit designed by the queen of Christmas, Mariah Carey. Inspired by her own heritage, Carey’s Black Irish Cream Liqueur brand is crafted in Ireland with aged Irish whiskey and comes in three flavors: original, salted caramel and white chocolate.

Find it at your local liquor store and explore recipes at goblackirish.com.

Saysh

Allyson Felix, wearing Saysh sneakers during “Building for the Female Athlete” panel (Photo by Richard Bord/Getty Images for Stagwell)

Help your loved ones get a headstart on their new year’s fitness goals with Saysh by Allyson Felix. Designed by the Olympic gold medalist, Saysh creates stylish, functional running shoes made specifically for the silhouette of women’s feet. Through its FemiformityFIT Technology, the brand ensures comfort and precision within every step.

Bonus: use the code “SPRINT” on the brand’s website to receive your order in time for Christmas.

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.