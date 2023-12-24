Gift like theGrio: Gifts that mean everything but cost nothing

As the holiday hustle and bustle reaches its apex, let’s take a detour from the commercial chaos and explore the profound art of giving without the hefty price tags. In this era of mass consumption, the true values of the holiday season often get overshadowed by overspending — and the misbelief that one’s appreciation is measured by the amount of money spent. While material offerings can be thoughtful, this year, consider trading the “stuff” for experiences that linger far beyond the wrapping paper.

There are a number of invaluable treasures that don’t require a swipe of the credit card. Picture the joy found in a heartfelt conversation, the warmth of a shared experience, or the laughter that reverberates through a simple game night. Though they may appear mundane, these occasions are so special. They aren’t just moments; they are treasures that create lasting memories and feed the soul. Reminding us that the true essence of the holidays lies within community and care, non-material gifts align with not only the spirit of Christmas but the principles of Kwanzaa. Regardless of your religious beliefs, the concepts of unity, self-determination, collective work, faith and purpose can carry you through the holidays and into the new year.

In the true spirit of the holidays, here are non-material gift ideas that are genuine, authentic, and utterly priceless.

Whether a handwritten letter expressing gratitude or a promise for quality time, these non-material gifts truly exemplify the holiday spirit. (Photo: Adobe Stock)

The gift of time

There’s no app for it, and no express delivery is required. Give the present of undivided attention — a shared moment that becomes a timeless memory. Remember, a well-spent hour is worth more than a closet full of “stuff.”

Personalized playlists with purpose

Back in the day, people used to make mixtapes and burn CDs for the ones they loved. Today, crafting an online playlist is the modern equivalent. Create a collection of songs that tell a story, share a journey, or set the mood for cherished moments. It’s the ultimate soundtrack to your connection, finding beats that match the rhythm of your heart.

Letters of love and gratitude

In a world of emojis and quick texts, take it back to the old-school charm of handwritten letters. Pour your heart onto paper, expressing gratitude, love, and the joy your connection brings. It’s like a warm hug for the soul, delivered by hand or through the post.

The gift of forgiveness

As Maya Angelou once said, forgiveness is “the greatest gift you can give.” In the spirit of Kwanzaa’s principle of unity, consider extending the olive branch of forgiveness. Whether it’s a family feud or a longstanding grudge, the act of letting go can be the ultimate gift, creating space for healing, understanding and communion.

Shared culinary adventures

Ditch the fancy restaurants and embark on a culinary journey together. Share recipes, cook up a storm, and indulge in the delightful messiness of creating something special. Because nothing says love like a home-cooked meal prepared with shared laughter.

Acts of kindness/adventure coupon book

Gestures of love and service have no expiration date! Design a coupon book filled with acts of kindness or activities. Whether it’s doing the dishes or laundry, a cuddle session, a spontaneous dance party, or a day trip, these coupons celebrate the true spirit of giving, turning every day into a shared celebration.

Recommended Stories

Haniyah Philogene is a multimedia storyteller and Lifestyle reporter covering all things culture. With a passion for digital media, she goes above and beyond to find new ways to tell and share stories.



Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.