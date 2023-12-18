Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 ways to spread holiday cheer?
'Tis the season to give back to others. Listen in as two millennials discuss how they help others during this time of year.
The holiday season is not just about receiving gifts; it’s about giving them as well. This time of year, people are more prone to be generous with their wallet, time, and energy. Listen in as theGrio hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss how they spread holiday cheer.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE