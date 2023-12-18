Watch: Fun holiday activities for the family

The holidays mark a special time for family celebrations, whether it’s sharing stories by the fire or savoring your aunt’s mac and cheese. Here are some delightful family activities to make the most of this season: When the snow blankets the ground, consider a visit to a Christmas tree farm to select the perfect tree. If you’re near a mountain or a big hill, bundle up in a scarf and indulge in some sledding fun. Drive through enchanting displays of holiday lights at your town festival or local zoo. These are just a handful of enjoyable activities to share with your family during the holiday season.

