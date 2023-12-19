Victoria Monét on music journey, VR collaborations: ‘It’s perfectly aligned with then path that I’m on’

Victoria Monét is expanding her horizons. On the heels of a handful of major Grammy nominations amidst her biggest year yet, the acclaimed singer-songwriter has collaborated with Meta, diving into the world of VR as she continues to grow artistically and connect with her fans around the globe.

As theGrio previously reported, Monét has had quite the year. After a decade of perfecting her craft and writing hit songs for acts like Ariana Grande, Chloe x Halle, and Brandy, Monét truly stepped into the spotlight in 2023. While she had released her own music throughout the years through various EPs, she dropped her highly anticipated debut studio album, “Jaguar II” in August, with hits like “On My Mama” and “Smoke.”

Victoria Monét is seen poolside at the Meta Sonic Listening Party during Miami Art Week on Dec. 9, 2023, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Meta)

The critically acclaimed project earned her seven Grammy nominations, many in coveted categories like “Record of the Year” and “Album of the Year.” As she prepares for Grammy night next month, Monét collaborated with Meta’s “It’s Your World” campaign during Miami Art Week, which brought together “emerging artists, musicians, and Creators to reimagine the next generation of creative expression through a range of experiences across the city,” according to a press release.

The singer, along with other acts, participated in a “first-of-its-kind mixed reality jam session” at the event, which allowed attendees to immerse themselves in the sonic landscapes of Monét’s music with the help of a live keyboard and Meta Quest 3.

“I’m just now looking forward,” Monét told us when reflecting on her year and path so far. “Just still trying to be better. I think that’s kind of what the plan was from the beginning … just to be a better artist than I was the day before. And so now that there’s so much life being lived and so many new experiences, with motherhood, you know, being a top priority in my life, there’s so many other avenues that I want to explore.”

With her tech collaborations, Monét is allowed to explore these new avenues. “I think that just being a part of the development and acknowledgment of tech is so important. Even as a mom, I don’t want to get left behind what she’s going to be introduced to at school … I wanna be cool mom that knows how to operate things that she’s going to be doing.”

Entertainment

“I think just partnering with my Meta in the tech realm is so important, she added. “It’s the way the world is going and you should be able to create your own reality. And that’s what I do as an artist, so it’s perfectly aligned with the path that I’m on.”

Reflecting on a recent concert Monét performed in VR, she spoke about how the technology helps her connect to even more people than she has before. “Even what I would normally do as far as performances and touring, is going to be a part of mixed reality and VR experiences,” she explained. “In expanding my horizons and creating new opportunities for me to connect with people, this is going to be another way to do so.”

“It’s a portal, and a whole new world to create with and for people,” Monét added.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.