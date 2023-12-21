New lawsuit against the US by protesters alleges negligence, battery in 2020 clashes in Oregon

Militarized federal agents were deployed to Portland, Oregon, in July 2020 to quell racial justice protests following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Dec 21, 2023
July 2020 Portland Protests, theGrio.com
A protester draped in an American flag confronts a line of federal agents near the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon, in the early hours of July 24, 2020. (Photo by © Trevor Hughes, Trevor Hughes via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Protesters who were injured by federal law enforcement officers in Portland more than three years ago have filed a new lawsuit alleging negligence and battery.

In July 2020, “the federal government unleashed unprecedented and sustained violence and intimidation on the people of Portland,” the lawsuit states. Protesters after that filed lawsuits against the Trump administration, federal law enforcement agencies and individual officers, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported. Many of the lawsuits relied on a type of claim that the U.S. Supreme Court has since gutted.

Tuesday’s lawsuit raises similar issues and involves the same injured protesters but was filed under a different federal legal theory, said David Sugerman, one of the attorneys involved.

Thousands of protesters in Portland took to the streets in 2020 following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, part of a wave of protests nationally. The protesters in Portland at times clashed with police, and militarized federal agents were deployed to the city to quell racial justice protests as they wore on.

A 2021 report by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Inspector General found agents lacked proper training or equipment to deal with riots and that there was no plan for operating without the help of local police, who were eventually ordered to stand down by the city. Agents also reported injuries.

Tuesday’s lawsuit against the federal government is brought by three named protesters on behalf of “at least 162 people,” the lawsuit states.

One of the protesters, Nathaniel West, told Oregon Public Broadcasting he protested peacefully for more than 40 nights and was exposed to tear gas and shot at with pepper balls for doing so.

“It’s about the next set of activists, the next set of protesters that come along,” he said of the lawsuit. “The First Amendment right is something that we have to constantly work to preserve. … We’re really thinking about what it means to protest in America.”

Recommended Stories

News

Ex-officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in George Floyd’s murder, stabbed in prison, AP source says

News

Police board votes to fire Chicago officer who dragged woman by the hair during 2020 unrest

Books

Biography of George Floyd, Geraldine Brooks’ ‘Horse’ win Dayton literary awards

Crime

Denver to pay $4.7 million to settle claims it targeted George Floyd protesters for violating curfew

Elections

Don’t expect to hear much about policing in the 2024 election cycle

News

NYC to pay $13M for police mass arrests during George Floyd protests

Crime

George Floyd’s killer now wants SCOTUS to review his conviction

police reform, Minneapolis, George Floyd, theGrio.com
News

144-page agreement requires Minneapolis police to de-escalate, restrict chemical weapon usage

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE