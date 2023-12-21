Watch: Tips on how to permit yourself to grieve

Whether it’s the loss of a parent or the loss of a child, grief affects many people daily. A 2021 national poll found that nearly 40% of Americans had no interest in celebrating the holidays due to feelings of grief and loss. Grief is an expression of love, but it is important to express grief in healthy ways and prioritize self-care, especially this time of year. Marisa Renee Lee, author of “Grief is Love: Living with Loss,” stopped by theGrio Weekly with Natasha S. Alford to give tips on how to navigate dealing with personal and community-wide grief in a healthy way.

Check out the full interview below and tune into theGrio Weekly at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.



