Alvin Ailey dancer Jeroboam Bozeman makes acting debut in film ‘Once Again (for the very first time)’

Jeroboam Bozeman is a dancer with The Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City. Professionally dancing for over 15 years, he is no stranger to performing. But his latest performance looks different from what he is known for.

Jeroboam Bozeman on set for “Once Again (for the very first time).”

(Photo courtesy of Jeroboam Bozeman)

Bozeman made his acting debut as DeRay in Boaz Yakin’s latest film “Once Again (for the very first time).”

In the film, DeRay, a legendary street dancer, falls through the sky until he lands in the hallway outside the door of Naima, a spoken word poet and the love of his life. Told through both of their eyes, “Once Again (for the very first time)” explores key moments in their lives, both together and apart, as they try to decide if they are going to give their relationship one last chance, according to the press release.

Bozeman learned about the gig from Rennie Harris (a resident choreographer at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) during his time off to recover from an injury. After sending in two audition tapes and participating in a private read with Yakin, the director and writer of the film, Bozeman secured the role.

In an interview with theGrio, Bozeman opened up about how he resonated with DeRay.

When it came to relationships, Bozeman revealed, “I’ve experienced being in relationships that are not the best and the realization is that you kind of have to choose self.”

And when it comes to DeRay navigating the dance world, it reflects his current stage in life.

“I have been dancing professionally for well over 15 years,” says Bozeman. “I’m in the place in my life where I know that I can’t dance forever. I’m prepared to transition and this film couldn’t have come at a better time. Not for the opportunity, but also a story that I felt so connected to, because DeRay is in a place of transition.”

“Once Again” won the audience award at the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival. When asked what he hopes people take away from the film, Bozeman replies, “I don’t think this is your ordinary dance film. I don’t think it’s your ordinary Hollywood film.”

“There is a lot to digest in the film, and I do believe that it will find its niche but it requires the audience to work a little bit and that means being open, being present, and really committing and diving into the story.”

Check out the full video interview above.

