Watch: Here’s what you need to know about Umoja, the first day of Kwanzaa

Habari Gani, or what’s the news of the day, Griofam? Today is December 26th which marks the beginning of Kwanzaa. What is umoja? Tune in as Tatianna Mott provides a deep dive on Kwanzaa Day 1.

On the first day, we light the sole Black candle at the center of our kinara in honor of the principle Umoja meaning Unity. On this day, we pledge to strive for and maintain unity in the family, community, nation, and race.

