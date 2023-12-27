Watch: A deep dive into Kujichagulia and everything you need to know

Habari Gani, GrioFam! Today is Dec. 27, which marks day 2 of Kwanzaa. Tune in as Tatianna Mott (@tatiannamott) provides a deep dive on Kwanzaa day 2.



On the second day of Kwanzaa, we light the first red candle to the left of the black candle. This red candle represents the principle of Kujichagulia or self-determination. Watch as theGrio celebrates Kwanzaa!

