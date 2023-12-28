Watch: What you need to know about Kwanzaa day 3: Ujima!

Habari Gani, or what’s the news of the day, GrioFam? Today is Dec. 28, which marks day 3 of Kwanzaa. Tune in as Tatianna Mott (@tatiannamott) provides a deep dive on Kwanzaa day 3.

On the third day of Kwanzaa, we light the first green candle to the right of the black candle. This green candle represents the principle of Ujima, or collective work and responsibility.

