Watch: What you need to know about Kwanzaa day 3: Ujima!
On this day, we pledge to build and maintain our community together and make our brother’s and sister's problems our problems and to solve them together.
Habari Gani, or what’s the news of the day, GrioFam? Today is Dec. 28, which marks day 3 of Kwanzaa. Tune in as Tatianna Mott (@tatiannamott) provides a deep dive on Kwanzaa day 3.
On the third day of Kwanzaa, we light the first green candle to the right of the black candle. This green candle represents the principle of Ujima, or collective work and responsibility.
