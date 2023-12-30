Watch: What you need to know about Day 5 of Kwanzaa: Nia

Habari Gani, or what’s the news of the day, GrioFam? Today is Dec. 30, which marks Day 5 of Kwanzaa. Tune in as Tatianna Mott provides a deep dive into the history and principles of Kwanzaa Day 5.

On the fifth day of Kwanzaa, we light the second green candle to the right of the black candle. This candle represents the principle of Nia or purpose.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.