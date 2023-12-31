Watch: Today is Kuumba! And what it means in Kwanzaa

Habari Gani, or what’s the news of the day, Griofam? Today is December 31st which marks Day 6 of Kwanzaa. Tune in as Tatianna Mott provides a deep dive on Kwanzaa Day 6.

On the 6th day of Kwanzaa, we light the third red candle to the left of the black candle. And this candle represents the principle of Kuumba or creativity.

