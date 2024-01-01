Watch: What is the Kwanzaa principle of Imani? Here’s what you need to know.

Habari Gani, or what’s the news of the day, griofam? Today is January 1st which marks Day 7 of Kwanzaa. Tune in as Tatianna Mott provides a deep dive on Kwanzaa Day 7: Imani.

On the 7th and last day of Kwanzaa, we light the third green candle to the right of the black candle. And this candle represents the principle of Imani (faith).

