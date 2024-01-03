Watch: theGrio Top 3 | What are the Top 3 lessons you learned last year?

Life comes with a lot of ups and downs. When things don’t go our way, don’t look at it as a failure, but as a lesson. The more you take the time to reflect and learn from your past, the better you can prepare for the future. Listen in as hosts Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss the top lessons they learned in 2023.

