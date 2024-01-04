Watch: Bring in the new year with fitness

Getting in shape is one of the many changes most people would like to achieve entering a new year. In 2024, let’s do it together. Fitness and wellness coach Kupah James gives insight into why challenging yourself could be the best way to motivate you physically and mentally. Creating goals throughout the year and staying disciplined will reduce stress and tension in the body. Understanding the benefits of proper physical fitness and knowing how active you should be can help you maintain good health and improve your overall quality of life.

