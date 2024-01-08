Watch | theGrio Asks: How to diet properly in the new year
Healthy habits start with a clean diet. Here are some tips to help.
At the start of every year, many people set out to implement new habits, including making dietary changes. Eating clean is an achievable goal. However, it can be hard to maintain if you don’t have a game plan. Listen in as a board-certified family physician, Dr. Michele C. Reed, discusses how to start a new health and wellness journey.
