Watch: Electric school buses make way as a new transport alternative
The Weather Channel's Paul Goodloe shares in the innovation of electric school buses making their rise in public school districts.
As gas prices rise due to inflation, transportation services have been exploring new and more sustainable ways to bring students to their destinations. Transitioning from propane to reduce emissions, the move to fully electric vehicles appears to be the next step toward creating a greener school transportation system. The Weather Channel’s Paul Goodloe gives us an inside look.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE