Watch: theGrio Top 3 | Who are the Top 3 underrated male R&B groups from the ’90s?

Let’s not act like male R&B groups didn’t have us in a chokehold. Their songs helped us get over heartbreak, made us fall in love, and let us enjoy having a good time with our friends. Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Jahliel Thurman share their top underrated male R&B groups from the ’90s.

