Watch| Grio Top 3: What are the Top 3 lessons you’ve learned from previous romantic relationships?
If the relationship didn’t work, don’t see it as a failure. It’s a lesson.
A
ll romantic relationships aren’t made to last forever. However, instead of seeing it as a failed relationship, consider it a lesson — a lesson to learn and grow from. Listen in as hosts Jahliel Thurman and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss the Top 3 lessons they’ve learned from previous romantic relationships.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE