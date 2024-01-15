12 books to keep Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy alive year-round

January 15, 2024: Today marks 95 years since the birth of civil rights icon, globally-recognized leader and American hero Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. As many of us celebrate his life, it isn’t hyperbolic to say that his message of steadfast resistance, inclusion, peaceful coexistence and racial equity not only endures but has renewed urgency as America and the world at large remain locked in philosophical and life-and-death struggles over fundamental human rights.

While January 15 is the annual date on which we recognize Dr. King’s indelible impact, it goes without saying that his life is worth reflecting on year-round. Thankfully, his teachings, writings and movement-building continue to inspire writers and artists to commit King’s legacy to the page, allowing his brilliance to be shared with readers of all ages. From preschool-appropriate reads to comprehensive biographies to speeches and writings penned by the man himself, theGrio has compiled 12 books to help keep Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy present for this and future generations.

“I Have a Dream” by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., illustrated by Kadir Nelson (Anne Schwartz Books, 2012)

Stunning paintings by Caldecott Medal and NAACP Award-winning artist-illustrator Kadir Nelson accompany King’s Jmost famous speech in this keepsake picture book. The book, which also won Coretta Scott King Awards, includes an audio CD of Dr. King’s original speech at the 1963 March on Washington. (Reading age: 3 years and up.)

“We Dream a World: Carrying the Light From My Grandparents Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King” by Yolanda Renee King, illustrated by Nicole Tadgell (Orchard Books, 2024)

Part of King’s now-legendary dream was that “[his] four little children [would] one day live in a nation where they [would] not be judged by the color of their skin but by the content of their character.” This year, his only grandchild, 15-year-old Yolanda Renee King, published her first book, “We Dream a World: Carrying the Light From My Grandparents Martin Luther King, Jr. and Coretta Scott King,” in tribute to her grandparents, empowering even the youngest minds to pick up the mantle of activism. (Reading age: 4-8 years)

“Martin Luther King Jr. Activity Book for Kids” by Monica Dorsey (Independent, 2021)

Monica Dorsey is a National Association of Black Journalists Award winner and a mom of two whose series of activity books center Black changemakers while stimulating young minds. Great for homeschoolers and inspired by King’s final speech, “I’ve Been to the Mountaintop,” this age-appropriate, “all-in-one activity pack” introduces history, economics and more while teaching children the power of peaceful protest. (Reading age: 4-9 years)

“Martin’s Big Words: The Life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.” by Doreen Rappaport, illustrated by Bryan Collier (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers, 2007)

This Caldecott and Coretta Scott King Award-winning addition to the “Big Words” series is a child-appropriate biography of Dr. King told through quotes from several of his most memorable speeches. In addition to beautiful collage-based illustrations, the book includes a resource guide for further research on Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy. (Reading Age: 5-8 years)

“A Place to Land: Martin Luther King Jr. and the Speech That Inspired a Nation” by Barry Wittenstein, illustrated by Jerry Pinkney (Neal Porter Books, 2019)

Chronicling the little-known story behind the writing of the “I Have a Dream” speech, this book for young readers taps into the very human side of an American icon as he, along with his advisors and fellow speech writers, struggle to find the words to galvanize a movement, and ultimately, a nation. (Reading age: 7-10 years)

“Dear Martin” by Nic Stone (Crown Books for Young Readers, 2017)

For good reason, the first book in Nic Stone’s “Dear Martin” series was a bestselling debut. Juxtaposing contemporary issues affecting a generation coming of age in a racially divided America with the timeless teachings of Martin Luther King Jr., Stone crafts a powerful story full of empathy, intrigue and profound messaging, subtly illustrating the relevance of King for young people today. (Reading Age: YA)

“A Testament of Hope: The Essential Writings and Speeches” by Martin Luther King Jr., edited by James M. Washington (HarperOne, 2003)

Considered the seminal collection of King’s writings and speeches, this is an essential volume for activists, history buffs, students, people of faith or anyone who deeply believes in justice and equality. Edited by James M. Washington in collaboration with Martin Luther King III, this is an anthology to return to again and again.

“King: A Life” by Jonathan Eig (Farrar, Straus and Giroux, 2023)

Longlisted for a National Book Award and the basis of an upcoming biopic directed by Chris Rock, this extensively researched, highly-acclaimed biography explores the evolution of Martin Luther King Jr. as a leader in the quest for world peace through his naturally flawed humanity — as a son, spiritual leader, husband, father and man.

“Beyond Vietnam” by Dr. Martin Luther King with a foreword by Viet Thanh Nguyen (HarperCollins, 2024)

Martin Luther King Jr. may be best known for his work toward racial equality in America, but the Nobel Peace Prize winner was a voice for equality worldwide. Rereleased this month with a new foreword by Pulitzer Prize winner Viet Thanh Nguyen, his speech “Beyond Vietnam” illustrates King’s vehement objection to war as a response to conflict, a message desperately needed in our modern world.

“The Sword and the Shield: The Revolutionary Lives of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr.” by Peniel E. Joseph (Basic Books, 2021)

Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X are often positioned as counterpoints in the 20th-century civil rights movement. But as historian Peniel Joseph demonstrates in this compelling study, the two men and their teachings could more aptly be described as complements and not-so-distant colleagues in the fight for Black liberation. As the book’s title reminds us, the sword and the shield have always been more powerful together.

“And Still I Rise: Black America Since MLK” by Henry L. Gates and Kevin M. Burke (Ecco, 2015)

Crafted as a companion to Henry Louis Gates, Jr.’s PBS series of the same name, this 50-year retrospective chronicles some of the most pivotal moments in American history after the passage of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the subsequent assassinations of Malcolm X and Martin Luther King Jr. Illustrated with more than 350 photos, this chronology reminds us where we’ve been while challenging us to determine where we’re going, as the freedom afforded by Black achievement, mobility and access remains widely unattainable.

“Strength to Love” by Martin Luther King Jr., foreword by Coretta Scott King (Fortress Press, 2010)

Above all else, Martin Luther King, Jr. preached the gospel of love — love for each other, for freedom and justice, love for a higher power and for humanity as a whole. As explained by Coretta Scott King in the foreword of what she described as a life-changing read, “…this book best explains the central element of Martin Luther King, Jr.’s philosophy of nonviolence: His belief in a divine, loving presence that binds all life.”

Maiysha Kai is theGrio’s lifestyle editor, covering all things Black and beautiful. Her work is informed by two decades of experience in fashion and entertainment, great books, and the brilliance of Black culture. She is also the editor-author of Body: Words of Change series and the host of ‘Writing Black‘ with Maiysha Kai.

