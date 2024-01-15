Watch: Biden’s infrastructure czar explains how president is bringing jobs to Black communities

On the latest episode of “The Hill with April Ryan,” host and theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House correspondent April Ryan, talks to White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre about Biden’s Black agenda as we commemorate the 95th birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ryan also chatted with Martin Luther King III, the eldest son of Dr. King. Additionally, Mitch Landrieu, President Biden’s former infrastructure czar, discusses the Biden administration’s infrastructure plan that created jobs, improved roadways and expanded internet connectivity. Landrieu emphasizes that in the last 50 years, no other president has done what Biden has done.

