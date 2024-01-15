Watch: Martin Luther King III says this is how America should honor his father this MLK Day

If Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. were alive today, he would’ve turned 95 years old on Jan. 15. TheGrio‘s Washington Bureau Chief April Ryan talked to Dr. King’s eldest son and namesake, Martin Luther King III, who said his father’s birthday, now a federal holiday, is not just a celebration. King III also shared how the nation should remember his father, who is celebrated as one of the nation’s most iconic civil rights leaders in the world.

