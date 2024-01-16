Niecy Nash-Betts on thanking herself in Emmys acceptance speech: ‘I’m the only one who knows how many nights I cried’

Niecy-Nash Betts opened up about why she thanked herself during her Emmy Awards acceptance speech on Monday, saying that she is “the only one who knows how many nights I cried.”

The actress, who won the Emmy for best supporting actress in a limited series for her role in “Dahmer,” told theGrio’s Mariel Turner, “I’m the only one who knows what it costs me. I’m the only one who knows how many nights I cried because I couldn’t be seen for a certain type of role. I’m the one who knows what it’s like to go through divorce on camera, and still have to pull up and show out, and you still gotta go home and you have children and a whole life. And so, I’m proud of myself.”

She continued, “I’m proud that I did something that people said I could not do. Because I believed in me, and sometimes people don’t believe in themselves. I hope my speech was a delicious invitation for people to do just that. Believe in yourself and congratulate yourself. Sometimes you got to encourage — what? — yourself. And that’s why it’s not called mama-esteem, them-esteem, us-esteem — it’s called self-esteem because nobody’s got to believe it, but you.”

I took a moment to ask Niecy-Nash Betts why it was important to thank herself after winning her Emmy. Such a special and well-deserved win for her: https://t.co/vsAEBP8Pbn — Mariel Turner (@mariel_turner) January 16, 2024

Nash-Betts was overcome with emotion when she won her Emmy, having been nominated four times prior to her win for her performance as Glenda Cleveland in Netflix’s “Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.” Nash-Betts was presented the award by acting legend Marla Gibbs and “Abbott Elementary” star Quinta Brunson, who also won on Monday night, becoming the first Black woman in almost 30 years to win an Emmy for best lead actress in a comedy series.

“I’m a winner, baby! Thank you to the most high for this divine moment,” Nash-Betts said during her acceptance speech, wiping away tears. “Thank you, Ryan Murphy, for seeing me. Evan Peters, I love you. Netflix. Every single person who voted for me. Thank you. My better half, who picked me up when I was gutted from this work. Thank you.”

“I want to thank me, for believing in me and doing what they said I could not do,” she continued. “I want to say to myself in front of all you beautiful people, ‘Go, girl, with your bad self. You did that.’ Finally, I accept this award on behalf of every Black and Brown woman who have gone unheard, yet overpoliced, like Glenda Cleveland, like Sandra Bland, like Breonna Taylor!”