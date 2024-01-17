Watch | theGrio Top 3: What are the Top 3 rap music videos from the ’90s?
We’re breaking down some of the greatest music videos to come out of the '90s!
The ’90s brought us timeless songs. Then you have the music videos that took everything up a notch. They represented storytelling at its finest. Listen in as hosts Chelsea LeMore-Monroe and Jahliel Thurman discuss the Top 3 rap music videos of the 1990s.
