Watch: A chatbot is helping women access safe abortion resources

As of today, 22 states have banned or restricted abortion procedures since the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade last June. Kiana Tipton stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to introduce Chat with Charley, a user-friendly, judgment-free, and confidential chatbot that provides abortion seekers in all 50 states personalized abortion resources and information.

Tipton, executive director of Chat with Charley, breaks down how the chatbot is working to protect its users’ personal information so that they are not facing law enforcement consequences.

Check out the full interview below and tune into theGrio with Eboni K. Williams at 6 p.m. ET every weeknight on theGrio cable channel.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.