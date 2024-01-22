Watch | theGrio Top 3: What are the Top 3 methods for living a healthier life?
It’s never too late to invest in healthy habits.
It’s a new year, and many of you have the goal of living a healthier life, whether it’s going to the gym, transitioning to a clean diet, or seeing a therapist. Listen in as hosts Alexandria Ikomoni and Jahliel Thurman share their Top 3 methods for living a healthier life.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE