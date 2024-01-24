Watch | Grio Top 3 : Who are the top 3 artists that deserve a Super Bowl Half-Time Show?
We’re talking about the artists who should be given a chance to perform at the Super Bowl.
We know Usher is going to light up the Super Bowl stage this year! He has the hits and the moves. Now we’re thinking about who deserves to hit the stage next year! Listen in as host Ahmeer Holt and Chelsea LeMore-Monroe discuss the Top 3 artists who deserve a Super Bowl Half-Time Show.
