Trump is considering a Black or female running mate, per reports

Donald Trump could have a Black or female running mate by his side as he vies to be the Republican presidential nominee again.

As he looks for advice on a running partner, friends, and allies of the former president are reportedly providing him with the names of primarily women and Black men, according to Reuters.

“Every day, everywhere he goes, it’s, ‘What do you think of this person? What do you think of that person?'” said one close ally, describing the nature of Trump’s phone conversations.

Former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally at the Sheraton Portsmouth Harborside Hotel on Jan. 17, 2024, in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Speaking with Reuters on the condition of anonymity, one ally said having a female or Black man as his running mate would be “helpful” for Trump, who wants to gain ground among both demographics and win over more moderate voters to defeat Democratic President Joe Biden in November’s general election.

Governor Kristi Noem of South Dakota, Rep. Elise Stefanik of New York, and Trump’s former press secretary and current Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders are among the women whose names are high on the list.

Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina and Ben Carson, Trump’s former secretary of housing and urban development, are on the list of Black men.

According to Reuters, Trump claimed at a Fox News town hall in Iowa on Jan. 10 that “I know who it’s going to be” when questioned about a running mate, but allies said he has not made a final decision and has continued making frequent calls to solicit advice since then.

The close Trump ally said the politician wants loyalty and deference in a running mate. “Remember whose name is on the side of the plane,” they added.

Sanders is viewed as intensely devoted to him and often defends his record.

Kari Lake, who narrowly lost her bid for Arizona governor in 2022 and is currently running for the U.S. Senate there, and Georgia congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene are two other names that appear to be popular with Trump’s loyal backers, based on the positive responses to their recent appearances for him in New Hampshire.

Noem, Stefanik, Carson, and Scott have put much effort into campaigning for Trump in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first two states to cast ballots in the Republican primary. Insiders and strategists regard their appearances as auditions for the vice presidential nomination.

However, Republican pollster Whit Ayres said Trump is such a prominent and polarizing figure that it may not matter who he picks.

“It’s all about the top of the ticket,” said Ayres, Reuters reported, “especially when the top of the ticket is so dominant a personality as Donald Trump, should he win the nomination.”

