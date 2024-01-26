Watch: Tim Scott announces engagement after endorsing Trump for president

On this week’s edition of “The Hill with April Ryan,” theGrio’s Washington Bureau Chief and White House Correspondent, April D. Ryan, breaks down the results in the New Hampshire presidential primaries. Ryan also digs into the implications of the Republican presidential ticket amid a marriage proposal from Republican Senator Tim Scott to his girlfriend. “The Hill” also focuses on the “dire” housing situation for Black Americans and solutions for temporary and permanent housing for unhoused populations. Additionally, Africa is a focus of the White House, with administration officials traveling to the Sub-Saharan portion of the continent. Meanwhile, President Joe Biden has yet to travel there after his commitment to do so at the 2022 U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit.

