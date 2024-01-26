Watch: White House on addition of Black women judges on federal bench

The United States Senate has confirmed the 34th and 35th Black female judicial appointments. Judge Jacquelyn Austin of South Carolina and Judge Cristal Brisco of Indiana join a record number of Black women on the list of lifetime judicial positions. On the heels of the Senate confirmations this week, Karine Jean-Pierre, who made history herself in the Biden-Harris administration as the first Black woman to serve as White House press secretary, said this has been a “commitment” of the president to make “a judicial system that looks like America.

