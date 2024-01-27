Black in Style: Black excellence and whimsy flood the streets of Paris Couture Week

From Rihanna chatting it up with A-list actresses on her way to the Dior show, Jordyn Woods attending various shows in daring bold looks and Zendaya’s eye-catching bangs as she dashed into the Schiaparelli show to Kendrick Lamar sitting front row with Naomi Campbell for Chanel, Black celebrities have been making quite a splash during Paris Couture Week.

Oscar nominee Da’Vine Joy Randolph was spotted attending the Schiaparelli show in a dramatic black caftan with gold accents paired with black slacks and chunky boots. According to an Instagram post made by the actress, she sat front row next to Jennifer Lopez.

Zendaya has been making headlines and turning heads after debuting a new vampy look that features blunt bangs, dark makeup and deep-colored gowns. A slinky, burgundy, off-the-shoulder look she wore to Fendi’s show has been garnering the style icon much praise. Law Roach, the celebrated stylist who vowed to continue working with the actress after formally leaving the fashion industry, has been noticeably close at hand.

Meanwhile, K-Dot was not only front row for Chanel, seated next to Campbell, but the rapper also had a hand in the French legacy brand’s presentation. Lamar, along with filmmaker and record executive Dave Free, were tapped by Chanel to create a short film to go along with the collection.

Speaking to Vogue about the project titled “The Button,” Free said the creatives wanted the film’s story to interrogate the concept of “time and transmission.” Lamar added that film is meant to tell the story of what is really beautiful about life’s journey, including the pain and imperfection.”

He said, “Going back to Chanel, it’s been a century, the story that Coco had in general, from where she came from, what she [went] through, all the way to living in a hotel that feels like home — that’s a story, that’s imperfection, and I can appreciate that more than lights and glamour. That’s the beauty for me.”

Balmain’s first solo men’s show since the lockdowns

Designer Olivier Rousteing, Naomi Campbell and models walk the runway during the Balmain Homme Menswear Fall/Winter 2024-2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on Jan. 20, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

According to Balmain, this fall, menswear is getting whimsical.

On Saturday, Balmain’s creative director, Olivier Rousteing, made his grand return to Paris Men’s Fashion Week after a four-year absence. His first dedicated menswear show since the lockdowns featured a mix of clashing color schemes and patterns (including red kisses), futuristic designs, and a dash of Balmain’s signature decadence. The show was set to a lively medley of music that included afrobeats and closed with the legendary Naomi Campbell walking the runway.

The eclectic collection includes oversized tailored suits, shirts covered in polka dots, metallic gold helmets and trenches, and just about everything from belts to shoes to hats to tops embossed with red kisses.

When speaking to WWD about his latest menswear collection, Rousteing said it was made for men who are joyful and confident. “[A man] that is not scared of being judged, a man that is feeling free,” he said.

Alicia Keys is setting intentions and dropping a new athleisure collab

Alicia Keys attends the Athleta x Alicia Keys Spring Collection Launch at CHIEF on Jan. 18, 2024, in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for Athleta)

This year, Alicia Keys is setting intentions instead of resolutions.

The singer-songwriter told WWD in a recent interview that resolutions can be too “heavy,” whereas intentions are more fluid. With new music, an upcoming musical loosely based on her life, and a new collaboration with Athleta, she has quite the year to look forward to.

“My New Year’s intention, I’m big on affirmations,” Keys said. “And one of the affirmations that I’m living with is I surround myself with things that are good for me.”

Something that’s good for Keys? Her latest collection with Athleta. The line includes a range of sports bras and matching leggings, wide-leg bodysuits, and sweatshirts and sweatpants in earthy tones. Keys said the clothes are “meant to be easy to wear.”

“I love what we create. I love the collections we make,” she said. “The collections have totally evolved. The very first one was so, kind of, colorful and bright. And each one became more unique.”

The collection is available now from $69 to $279, sizes 00 to 3X at athleta.com.

Designer B Michael discusses his ‘muse’ Cicely Tyson in new book

Cicely Tyson and B Michael attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on Feb. 24, 2019, in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

When actress Cicely Tyson decided to write her memoir, which was released in 2021, she called on her longtime fashion designer and friend, B Michael, for help. Ironically, around the same time, Michael had begun crafting a book of his own about the duo’s friendship.

“She loved it and said that would be great and amazing, but [told the designer] ‘Help me finish my book first,’” Michael told the Hollywood Reporter. “The original thought that I had was that the book would be a chronological narrative with captions on the looks and so forth, however, the publisher felt that I needed to dig deeper. And I will say that I loved digging deeper because that process became cathartic. It really was a wonderful journey to relive all those moments and to feel Cicely’s presence and cope with her transition.”

Though Tyson was able to conclude her book before her passing, Michael’s book idea fell to the back burner for years as he grieved. Now, with the help of HarperCollins Publishers, the fashion designer released “Muse: Cicely Tyson and Me: A Relationship Forged in Fashion.” The book gives a behind-the-scenes look at the magic, love, and intention that went into crafting the looks that bonded the two.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale of the book will be going to “Girls Write Now” and the “Boys & Girls Clubs of America” twice a year. The book can be purchased here.

HSN partners with Harlem’s Fashion Row to highlight Black designers

(Left to right) Undra Duncan, Brandice Daniel and Megan Smith. (Photo courtesy of Harlem’s Fashion Row)

The Home Shopping Network (HSN) has teamed up with Harlem’s Fashion Row to create a new and exclusive collection. Just in time for Black History Month, the partnership will showcase two collections designed by Megan Renee and Undra Celeste.

“This project not only celebrates unique perspectives but also provides a new and vital platform for designers of color, extending beyond the boundaries of traditional retail,” HFR’s founder Brandice Daniel said, per WWD. “It signifies a notable advancement in the range of opportunities presently accessible to designers of color.”

Megan Renee x HSN will consist of a nine-piece collection of everyday workwear. According to Megan Renee’s designer Megan Smith, “Each piece tells a story through unique prints and vibrant colors, reflecting the identity of a woman who embraces her power and individuality.” Meanwhile, Undra Celeste x HSN’s 10-piece collection is a “modern, fun and bold workwear collection,” which Undra Duncan, designer of Undra Celeste. says “embodies the essence of a multicultural woman who wants to show up to work feeling like her authentic self.”

Kicking off HSN’s Black History Month initiative highlighting Black-owned brands for 25 hours, both collections will be available on-air starting February 1 with prices ranging from $49.95 to $189.95. Click here to shop the collections online.

Beverly Johnson worse 7-inch heels to her spontaneous wedding

(Left to right) Brian Maillian and Beverly Johnson attend the 35th Annual Palm Springs International Film Awards at Palm Springs Convention Center on Jan. 4, 2024, in Palm Springs, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Palm Springs International Film Society)

After recently revealing she married her longtime beau, financier Brian Maillian, in a private and spontaneous ceremony in Las Vegas in October, legendary supermodel Beverly Johnson is finally giving all of the details.

The event took place on October 13, Johnson’s birthday, at the Chapel of Flowers. For her part, Johnson skipped the heavy glamour when it came to her hair and makeup and wore a Dolce & Gabanna suit with a pair of 7-inch heels from Aldo. Meanwhile, Maillian, wore a white tuxedo with a baby blue tie.

“I didn’t want it to be heavy glam. I did Beverly,” she told People magazine in an exclusive about the day. She also admitted she ditched the sky-high heels “as soon” as she left the chapel.

The couple tied the knot a day after Johnson decided that’s what she wanted for her birthday, leaving them with very little time to prepare, including shopping for rings. During the ceremony, Johnson said, when the minister asked for the rings, her friend Lynette Holmes lent her hers.

The pair celebrated with dinner and an impromptu outing to see Lionel Richie. Johnson reached out to Richie over text the night of, and he hooked up the newlyweds with front-row seats to his show.

“I feel so confident and strong, and I now have someone to walk this journey with, hand in hand,” she said.

Black cover stars

Naomi Campbell for Elle UK and LaKeith Stanfield for Ebony magazine. (Photos Elle UK and Ebony magazine)

A new year is in full swing, and Black celebrities have already been making their mark across industries. In Hollywood, stars like Colman Domingo, who recently posed on the cover of Out Magazine’s January issue, made history with his first Oscar nomination for his role as Bayard Rustin in Netflix’s “Rustin.” Similarly, LaKeith Stanfield appeared on the cover of Ebony Magazine, which features an interview in which he discusses his role in “The Book of Clarence” and his desire “to be involved with things that push the needle a little bit forward.” Meanwhile, fashion icon Naomi Campbell continued to cement her reign in the modeling industry on the cover of Elle UK.

These are just a few of the many Black cover stars we’ve been loving so far. Check out our gallery below to see more:

Colman Domingo for Out Magazine (Photo: Out Magazine) Tems for New York Magazine's The Cut (Photo: The Cut/New York Magazine) Ava DuVernay for The Wrap (Photo: The Wrap) Daniel Kaluuya for British GQ (Photo: British GQ) Erykah Badu for D Magazine (Photo: D Magazine) Colman Domingo for Out Magazine (Photo: Out Magazine)

