Watch: Chiefs and 49ers headed to the Super Bowl
The Kansas City Chiefs will take on the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, Nevada.
The Kansas City Chiefs won their second consecutive AFC championship and earned their fourth Super Bowl berth in five years when they beat the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 on Sunday. They will face the NFC champions, the San Francisco 49ers, who came back from a 17-point deficit in the second half to shatter the hopes of the Detroit Lions. The Chiefs and 49ers have a rich history of success in the National Football League and square off in the Super Bowl on Feb. 11 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.