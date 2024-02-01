Watch: How Valerie Thomas birthed 3D imagery

In this episode of “Keeping Black History Alive,” we explore the story of Valerie Thomas and her groundbreaking work in the evolution of 3D imagery. Learn about her contributions to the field and how she broke barriers as a Black woman in science. Join us as we honor and celebrate Black history and the achievements of remarkable individuals such as Thomas. Together, let’s keep Black history alive!

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.