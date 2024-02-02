Watch: Aulston Taylor went from corporate life to contributing to his alma mater’s success

For Black History Month, theGrio is honoring educators around the country. Aulston Taylor spent 17 years in New York City as a corporate sales and business development executive in the Advertising and Sponsorship arena with ESPN and BET Networks. Taylor left the corporate world and returned to his alma mater, St. Augustine High School, in 2022 as President and CEO.

He is responsible for fulfilling the school’s mission of providing young men with a quality, well-rounded education. In his two years as President, Taylor has continued the school’s tradition of having 100% of St. Augustine’s graduates entering the college of their choice.

Check out the full interview with Aulston Taylor.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.