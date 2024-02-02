Radio legend Joe Madison dies at 74

Radio legend Joe Madison has died at the age of 74.

According to The Sun, the family of the beloved host of SiriusXM’s “The Black Eagle” shared in a Thursday statement that he passed away peacefully at home.

“It is with a heavy heart that we announce the passing of our beloved husband and father, Joe Madison,” the statement read. “He passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family. Joe dedicated his life to fighting for all those who are undervalued, underestimated, and marginalized.”

Radio host Joe Madison has died at age 74. Above, he is seen during a July 2018 panel at the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills. (Photo: Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

“The Black Eagle,” as Madison was nicknamed, was a renowned civil and human rights advocate.

He would call for action against injustice on his show and ask the audience, “What are we going to do about it?”

“Although he is no longer with us,” his family’s statement noted, “we hope you will join us in answering that call by continuing to be proactive in the fight against injustice.”

President Joe Biden expressed his sympathies for Madison on X, formerly Twitter, on Thursday, referring to him as the “voice of a generation” who “fought hard against injustice.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also sent her condolences in a touching tribute, asserting that Madison “aligned his platform with his purpose” and “championed the fight for equity and justice” through his decades-long career in radio.

In 2021, Madison embarked on a 73-day hunger strike to support the passage of voting rights laws, The Sun reported.

Diagnosed with prostate cancer in 2009, the broadcasting icon said — in response to a question about whether he realized how dangerous the situation was — “I am willing to die.” He took a leave of absence from his radio show in December to focus on his treatment.

The cancer went into remission but resurfaced in early 2023.

Madison is survived by his wife, Sherry, and his four children, Michelle, Shawna, Jason and Monesha. While the family has asked for privacy as they grieve the death of their beloved husband and father, supporters can send condolences via Joemadison.com.

“Joe Madison led an incredible, impactful life,” SiriusXM said in response to his passing, reported The Sun, calling him “an invaluable member of the SiriusXM family and a treasured colleague and friend.”

“Our hearts go out to his beloved wife, Sherry,” the radio platform added, “along with his entire family, his devoted listeners and the countless people he inspired with his determination to make the world a better place.”

