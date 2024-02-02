‘This House’ by Lynn Nottage, daughter and composer Ricky Ian Gordon, gets 2025 St. Louis premiere

The commission was first announced in 2022 and was to have premiered this year. Daniela Candillari will conduct as part of Opera Theater's 50th season.

Feb 2, 2024

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ricky Ian Gordon’s “This House,” with a libretto by Pulitzer Prize winner Lynn Nottage and daughter Ruby Aiyo Gerber, will be given its world premiere at the Opera Theater of Saint Louis in June 2025.

The commission was first announced in 2022 and was to have premiered this year. Daniela Candillari will conduct as part of Opera Theater’s 50th season. The company said Thursday that Candillari’s contract as principal conductor had been extended four more years through the 2028 festival season.

Playwright Lynn Nottage attends the Black Women on Broadway Awards in New York in May 2022. Ricky Ian Gordon’s ”This House,” with a libretto by Nottage and daughter Ruby Aiyo Gerber, will be given its world premiere at the Opera Theater of Saint Louis in June 2025.(Photo: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

Candillari, 44, started as the Opera Theater’s principal conductor in 2022 and this season led world premieres of Rene Orth’s “10 Days in a Madhouse” at Opera Philadelphia and Jeanine Tesori’s “Grounded” at the Washington National Opera.

Candillari will conduct the Opera Theater of St. Louis’ company premiere of Handel’s “Julius Caesar” this year starting June 9.

Recommended Stories

Featured

A Tennessee teen has pleaded guilty in the slaying of a prominent United Methodist Church leader

Featured

‘This House’ by Lynn Nottage, daughter and composer Ricky Ian Gordon, gets 2025 St. Louis premiere

actress Diamond White
Television

Diamond White returns as Marvel’s ‘Moon Girl,’ the first Black teen heroine, just in time for Black History Month

News

President Joe Biden to attend dignified transfer for US troops killed in Jordan, who ‘risked it all’

News

California reparations proposals don’t include widespread payments to descendants of enslaved people

News

She hoped to sing for a rap icon. Instead, she was there the night Run-DMC’s Jam Master Jay died

Video

Watch: How NASA engineer Lonnie Johnson took the toy market by storm

News

Map with two 2 mostly Black congressional districts being challenged by non-Black voters

Nottage won the Pulitzer Prize for Drama for “Ruined” in 2009 and for “Sweat” in 2017. Her “Intimate Apparel” was adapted by Gordon into an opera that premiered at New York’s Lincoln Center Theater in 2022.

Gerber wrote “This House” while attending Brown University, the story of a Harlem brownstone’s inhabitants and ghosts through a century.

Never miss a beat: Get our daily stories straight to your inbox with theGrio’s newsletter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE