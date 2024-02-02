Watch: How NASA engineer Lonnie Johnson took the toy market by storm

Discover the incredible story behind the Super Soaker, the iconic toy that took the ’90s by storm! Learn how a NASA employee, Dr. Lonnie Johnson, turned his passion for tinkering into a revolutionary water gun that became a sensation. Find out how Johnson’s background in nuclear engineering led to the creation of this unforgettable toy. Don’t miss this fascinating tale of innovation and nostalgia – subscribe to our channel for more captivating stories that profile figures such as Johnson to keep Black history alive.

