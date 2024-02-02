Watch: How NASA engineer Lonnie Johnson took the toy market by storm
"Keeping Black History Alive" will highlight individuals and their historic achievements.
Discover the incredible story behind the Super Soaker, the iconic toy that took the ’90s by storm! Learn how a NASA employee, Dr. Lonnie Johnson, turned his passion for tinkering into a revolutionary water gun that became a sensation. Find out how Johnson’s background in nuclear engineering led to the creation of this unforgettable toy. Don’t miss this fascinating tale of innovation and nostalgia – subscribe to our channel for more captivating stories that profile figures such as Johnson to keep Black history alive.
