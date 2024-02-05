Watch: Could the Megan vs Nicki beef be a publicity stunt for both artists?

Megan thee Stallion started the year with a bang by dropping a new single called “Hiss” that had everyone talking. The song included lyrics mentioning “Megan’s law,” the name for the legislation requiring law enforcement authorities to make information regarding registered sex offenders available to the public, seemingly taking a jab at rapper Nicki Minaj’s husband, Kenneth Petty, and brother Jelani Maraj, both of whom are convicted sex offenders. Minaj in return dropped her single “Big Foot” to fire back, discussing Megan’s sex life and Tory Lanez shooting her in the foot. The rap beef seems to be real, but could this be a publicity stunt for both artists? Media personality Peter Rosenberg stopped by “theGrio with Eboni K. Williams” to weigh in.

